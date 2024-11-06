“Sikkim’s Rising Star: Tribeny Rai’s Debut Film Earns Spot at Film Bazaar 2024”

Tribeny Rai, an emerging filmmaker from Sikkim, is making waves on both national and international stages with her debut feature film, Shape of Momo. Shot entirely in her home state, this Nepali-language film delves into the lives of Bishnu and her multi-generational family of women as they navigate societal expectations in a patriarchal community. Through its powerful narrative, Rai shines a light on identity, freedom, and resilience.

The National Film Development Corporation of India (NFDC) recently announced that Shape of Momo is one of six films selected for the prestigious Work-in-Progress Lab at Film Bazaar 2024. The event, held alongside the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa from November 20-28, serves as a platform for South Asian filmmakers to collaborate with industry veterans and refine their projects.

The Work-in-Progress Lab is renowned for nurturing independent films and helping them gain international recognition. Past participants, including acclaimed titles like Ship of Theseus and Lipstick Under My Burkha, have gone on to achieve significant critical and commercial success.

For Tribeny Rai, the opportunity is transformative.

“I applied to this lab because of its impact on debut projects. The expert feedback and access to industry connections are invaluable. This experience will not only refine our film but also open doors to international distribution and festival circuits,” Rai shared.

The lab pairs filmmakers with seasoned mentors, including producers, festival directors, and editors, offering personalized guidance to help them achieve their final cuts. It also provides resources like post-production support and potential funding, essential for independent projects like Rai’s.

Hailing from Nandok near Gangtok, Tribeny Rai has already earned recognition for her short films, winning multiple awards and representing Sikkim at global film festivals. Most recently, her work was showcased at the 29th Busan International Film Festival, further establishing her as a filmmaker to watch.

Her selection for Film Bazaar has drawn widespread attention, with coverage from prominent media outlets such as Hindustan Times and Variety. This milestone not only highlights her talent but also puts Sikkim’s burgeoning film industry on the map.

As Shape of Momo enters its final production phase, Rai’s participation in Film Bazaar could mark the beginning of an inspiring journey for both her and Sikkim’s cinematic landscape. With her commitment to storytelling and a platform that fosters creative growth, Tribeny Rai is poised to make a lasting impact on the world of independent cinema.