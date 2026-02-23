Sevoke Road Hit-and-Run Solved: Siliguri Police Arrest Accused, Vehicle Impounded

Siliguri, 23 Feb: In a significant development, police in Siliguri have arrested the man accused of a hit-and-run incident on Sevoke Road. They also seized the car believed to have been used in the crime. On Thursday late night, a speeding car fatally struck Shanker Chettri, a delivery partner associated with Blinkit. He died on the spot, and the vehicle immediately fled the scene.

Siliguri police swiftly launched an operation to trace the car and identify its owner, initiating an intensive search soon after the incident was reported.

The suspect, Debanshu Pal Chowdhury son of petrol pump owner, was taken into custody after investigators quickly gathered evidence using technical surveillance and CCTV footage. Authorities tracked the vehicle’s movement through camera analysis, leading to the arrest.

The incident raised concerns among residents after reports indicated that a speeding vehicle hit a pedestrian and then left the scene without helping. Officials have not provided an update on the victim’s medical condition.

Police sources said the accused is currently being questioned to establish a clear timeline of events and to find out if any other factors or people were involved. The investigation is ongoing, and more details are expected to be shared soon.