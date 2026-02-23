Sikkim Government Condemns Racial Abuse of Arunachal Women in Delhi, Seeks Swift Legal Action

Gangtok, 23 Feb: The Government of Sikkim has strongly condemned an incident of racial abuse involving three young women from Arunachal Pradesh in Malviya Nagar, New Delhi. It calls for immediate legal action and a thorough investigation.

The incident reportedly occurred on February 20, 2026, after a video circulated widely on social media. According to reports, the confrontation started from a minor disagreement during the installation of an air conditioner at the women’s rented home. What seemed like a routine dispute escalated into offensive and derogatory remarks aimed at the women’s Northeastern identity.

In a statement on February 23, 2026, the Press Secretary to the Chief Minister of Sikkim described the alleged comments as deeply disturbing. These remarks go against the constitutional values of equality, dignity, and national unity. The statement stressed that discrimination or harassment based on ethnicity, appearance, or place of origin is not acceptable in a diverse and democratic nation like India.

The statement also mentioned that derogatory comments were reportedly made during the altercation about ministers and Chief Ministers from Northeastern states, including Sikkim. Such remarks undermine both individuals and the dignity of constitutional offices and the people they represent.

The Sikkim government called the incident a reminder that racial bias against citizens from the Northeast still appears in some parts of the country. It urged authorities to carry out a fair, transparent, and time-bound investigation. The government emphasized that those found responsible must face strict legal action to ensure justice is served without delay.

Furthermore, the government urged citizens nationwide to reject prejudice in all forms and promote a culture of respect and inclusivity. It highlighted the importance of protecting the safety, dignity, and rights of students and working professionals from Northeastern states living and working across the country.

Reaffirming its commitment to equality and national harmony, the Government of Sikkim expressed solidarity with the affected women. It reiterated that an affront to the dignity of one Indian is an affront to the nation as a whole.

The Triggering Issue

On February 20, 2026, three women from Arunachal Pradesh, one a UPSC aspirant, hired an electrician to install an air conditioner in their fourth-floor rented flat in Malviya Nagar, South Delhi. During the drilling work, dust and debris accidentally fell onto the balcony of neighbours on a lower floor, a couple named Harsh Singh and Ruby Jain.

How It Escalated

What began as a minor, unintentional property dispute quickly spiraled when the neighbours allegedly refused to accept the women’s apology and instead shifted to making targeted racial slurs against them as people from Northeast India. The couple allegedly called them dhandewali (sex workers), accused them of running a massage parlour, made derogatory remarks about the Northeast community being illiterate, and even issued physical threats, all in front of a police officer who had been called to the scene.

Underlying Root Cause

Reportedly it points to a deeper, systemic issue: persistent racial and ethnic prejudice against people from Northeast India in the national capital. The incident was not truly about the dust or the AC installation, that was merely a pretext. The couple’s remarks revealed pre-existing biases and stereotypes targeting the Northeastern identity of the women.

An FIR has been registered against Harsh Singh and Ruby Jain under multiple BNS sections, including one for promoting enmity on grounds of race and place of birth. No arrests have been made yet. The women are demanding a formal public apology and have stated that the insults were an affront to the entire Northeastern community.