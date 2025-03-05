CM Lays Foundation Stone for New Bus Terminal, Healthcare Centre & Guest House in Siliguri

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) laid the foundation stone for a major infrastructure project in SNT Complex at Pradhan Nagar in Siliguri , which includes a new Bus Terminal, Healthcare Centre, and Guest House. This initiative, undertaken by the Transport Department of the Government of Sikkim, aims to enhance public transport, medical services, and accommodation facilities in the state.

The event was attended by Ministers, MLAs, departmental officials, chairpersons, advisors, and other dignitaries, highlighting the project’s significance in improving the state’s civic infrastructure.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister stressed the importance of this development in strengthening connectivity, enhancing passenger convenience, and expanding healthcare access. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to holistic development and public welfare.

The upcoming facilities are expected to meet the increasing demands of commuters, provide crucial medical support, and offer improved lodging facilities. This initiative is set to contribute to Sikkim’s overall progress and improved quality of life for its residents.