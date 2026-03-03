PM Modi Becomes Most Subscribed World Leader on YouTube, Crosses 30 Million Milestone

New Delhi, March 3 : In a notable digital achievement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official YouTube channel has exceeded 30 million subscribers. This makes it the most subscribed YouTube channel among world leaders.

This milestone shows Prime Minister Modi’s strong digital presence and his ability to connect directly with people around the world. The channel features speeches, live addresses, government initiatives, international engagements, and key policy announcements. It offers viewers real-time updates and insights into India’s governance and diplomacy.

Reaching the 30-million mark reflects India’s growing global outreach and the increased impact of digital platforms in political communication. This accomplishment also highlights the country’s shift towards being a technology-driven nation, fueled by innovation, youth involvement, and strong leadership.

Besides YouTube, PM Modi has a large following on other social media platforms, further solidifying his status as one of the most followed leaders globally. His online engagement strategy has been vital in shaping modern political communication, allowing him to interact directly with millions without the need for traditional media.

With this record achievement, PM Modi continues to lead in global digital leadership, strengthening India’s image as a modern and forward-thinking nation with strong international connections.