Snow Slip at Thambi View Point: Silk Route Drivers Swiftly Rescue Tourist in Pakyong

Pakyong, 2 March : In a commendable act of unity and courage, drivers operating along the Silk Route rushed to the aid of a young woman tourist who slipped on snow and fell while clicking photographs at Thambi View Point on Monday morning.

The incident took place at approximately 11 AM. Thanks to the quick response of the drivers present at the spot, the tourist was safely rescued. She sustained only minor bruises and is reported to be stable.

Following the incident, local stakeholders have appealed to the concerned authorities to install protective railings at Thambi View Point to improve visitor safety and reduce the risk of similar mishaps in the future.