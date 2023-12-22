Sikkim CM Biggest Announcement Of Cash Incentive To Social Media Influencers Called ‘Creatorprenuer Scheme’

Pakyong, 22 Dec : During the 15th Rolu Diwas celebration of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha Party (SKM), Chief Minister Tamang unveiled the Creatorprenuer Yojana, a commendable initiative to support digital content creators. Through a streamlined registration process, participants can avail themselves of cash rewards based on their social media influence:

– 500-1000 followers: Rs 10,000

– 10,000-50,000 followers: Rs 30,000

– 50,000-1 Lakh followers: Rs 50,000

– 1 Lakh-5 Lakhs followers: Rs. 1 Lakh

– 5 Lakhs-10 Lakhs followers: Rs. 3 Lakhs

– 10 Lakhs and Above: Rs. 5 Lakhs

The Creatorprenuer scheme, envisioned by the CM, seeks to empower and acknowledge digital creators at various levels of influence, fostering a vibrant community of online entrepreneurs.