Chief Minister PS Tamang Extends Warm Greetings on Durga Puja

Gangtok, October 11: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang extended his heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the people of Sikkim on the occasion of Durga Puja, also known as Bada-Dasain. In his message, the Chief Minister emphasized the significance of Goddess Durga, who symbolizes strength and embodies *Nari-Shakti*, the divine essence of feminine power and dynamism.

Highlighting the importance of the festival, CM Tamang expressed hope that the celebration fosters peace, fraternity, and unity among the people. He urged everyone to rededicate themselves to the development and progress of both the state and the nation, while reinforcing the moral fabric of society.

The Chief Minister also called for collective efforts to create a society where women are accorded greater respect and have equal opportunities in all spheres of life. “On this auspicious occasion, let us resolve to build a society where women receive greater respect and have equal participation in all spheres of life,” he said.

CM Tamang concluded his message by wishing for prosperity, happiness, and harmony for every household during the festival. He urged the people of Sikkim to come together to strengthen bonds and work towards building a society that upholds respect, equality, and justice for all.

“Wishing everyone a blessed and joyous celebration,” he added.