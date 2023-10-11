PCS and JUS Denounce Attack On Two Journalists Of Kalimpong District

Gangtok, 11 September : The Press Club of Sikkim and the Journalists Union of Sikkim have vehemently denounced the disturbing incident that took place on October 10, 2023, involving an assault on Manoj Bogati, a journalist from Kalimpong and the editor of Khabar magazine, as well as Umesh Pariyar, a reporter for KTV.

In response to this unfortunate event, a joint meeting between the Journalist Union of Sikkim and the Press Club of Sikkim was convened in Gangtok on October 11, 2023.

During this meeting, the members of both organizations engaged in a thorough discussion regarding the incident. Following the meeting, a joint press release was issued by both organizations. The release underscores the gravity of the situation, highlighting the physical assault on two journalists by certain anti-social elements in Gelkhola, located within the Kalimpong district.

In no uncertain terms, both organizations have called upon the administration to take stringent action against the wrongdoers involved in this incident. They emphasized that such acts of violence against journalists constitute an attack on the principles of freedom of expression and democracy.

The press release further underlines the demand for the local administration to implement effective measures that will prevent such instances of violence in the future and, most importantly, ensure the safety and security of journalists. In a show of solidarity, the journalist community of Sikkim stands with their colleagues in Kalimpong during this challenging time.

Group of hooligans trashing two journalists video below , Source Himdarpan