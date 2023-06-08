India’s First English News Presenter Passes Away

Gitanjali Iyer, the first English news presenter of the country, has passed away. On Wednesday, the renowned Doordarshan news anchor, who had been a prominent figure on DD news for over 30 years, bid farewell. During a time when English news on television was a whole different ball game, she stood out as one of the original stars.

Her journey in the field of journalism began in the 1970s, and in 1975, she joined Doordarshan. Gitanjali Iyer became the anchor for the Prime Time news bulletin ‘News Tonight,’ ‘The World This Week,’ and various other shows.

Throughout her illustrious career, she received the best anchor award four times, acknowledging her exceptional skills. In 1989, she was also honored with the Indira Gandhi Priyadarshini Award for Outstanding Women, recognizing her remarkable work, achievements, and contributions to the field.

Gitanjali Iyer graduated from ‘Loreto College’ in Kolkata after completing her bachelor’s degree in English. Additionally, she pursued a diploma from the esteemed ‘National School of Drama.’