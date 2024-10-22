Landslide on Chungthang-Lachen Road Caught on Mobile Camera

Pakyong, October 22 : A video has surfaced showing a massive landslide in North Sikkim, severely impacting road connectivity early Monday. The landslide occurred between Chungthang and Lachen, near Munsethang, and was captured on a mobile phone by a local resident.

Reports suggest that road conditions in North Sikkim have been poor since the catastrophic events of October 4, 2024. This recent landslide is one of many that have taken place in the area over the past few months, further disrupting transportation and access.

A landslide today between Chungthang and Munsethang has caused severe damage to the network infrastructure, leading to a complete disruption of telecommunication services in the Munsethang, Lachen, and Thangu areas. As a result, residents and travelers in these regions are currently experiencing a total communication blackout. The authorities are working to assess the extent of the damage and restore services as soon as possible.

Watch Video Below

