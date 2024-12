A Maruti Alto (registration number SK 04P 2299) was involved in an accident with a government vehicle (registration number SK 02G 0450) at Bageykhola near Majhitar under Rangpo Police jurisdiction earlier Sunday morning. All four injured individuals were swiftly transported to the hospital for medical attention. The Singtam-Rangpo Highway Patrolling Team responded promptly, managing the stranded traffic situation efficiently and restoring order at the accident spot along NH10.

