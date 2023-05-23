UPSC 2022 : Sikkim’s Daughter Deepika Agarwal Makes State Proud Securing AIR 151

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the final results of the Civil Services Examination for the year 2022, revealing an impressive achievement by women candidates. Ishita Kishore emerged as the topper, followed by Garima Lohia in second place, Uma Harathi in third place, and Smriti Mishra securing the fourth rank.

Out of the 933 candidates recommended by the Commission for appointment to various services, 320 were women, while 613 were men. Notably, all of the top four positions were secured by talented women candidates, marking a significant milestone.

Among the top 25 successful candidates, 14 were women, highlighting the growing presence of women in leadership roles. These individuals showcased diverse educational backgrounds, including engineering, humanities, science, commerce, and medical science. It is truly inspiring to witness such a wide range of expertise and knowledge among the successful candidates.

Furthermore, it is worth mentioning that among the recommended candidates, 41 individuals displayed immense determination and resilience by overcoming benchmark disabilities. These disabilities included orthopedic impairments, visual impairments, hearing impairments, and multiple disabilities. Their achievements serve as a testament to the power of perseverance and the inclusion of individuals with diverse abilities in the civil services.

The UPSC’s announcement not only celebrates the exceptional accomplishments of the top-ranking candidates but also highlights the increasing representation and inclusivity in the prestigious Civil Services Examination.

The first-ranked candidate, Ishita Kishore, distinguished herself as a top performer in the Civil Services Examination of 2022. She holds a degree in economics from the renowned Shri Ram College of Commerce at Delhi University. Ishita began her professional journey by joining Ernst & Young, where she made significant contributions to their risk advisory department. Beyond her academic and career achievements, Ishita has also displayed remarkable athletic abilities and actively participated in various sports activities.

Securing the second position is Garima Lohia, who graduated with a degree in Commerce from Kirorimal College, University of Delhi. Garima opted for Commerce and Accountancy as her optional subject, showcasing her expertise in the field.

Uma Harathi N, an accomplished B.Tech. graduate in Civil Engineering from IIT Hyderabad, attained the third rank in the examination. Uma chose Anthropology as her optional subject, combining her technical knowledge with a deep understanding of social sciences.

Smriti Mishra, a graduate in B.Sc. from Miranda House College, University of Delhi, claimed the fourth position in the rankings. Her optional subject was Zoology, reflecting her passion for the natural sciences and her mastery of the subject.

These exceptional individuals have not only excelled academically but have also showcased their diverse talents and capabilities. Their achievements serve as an inspiration to aspiring candidates and highlight the importance of multidimensional skills in the civil services.

The Civil Services Examination is conducted on an annual basis and comprises three stages: prelims, mains, and the interview, also known as the personality test. This comprehensive selection process aims to identify qualified individuals for prestigious positions such as the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and various other administrative roles. Candidates must successfully navigate each stage of the examination to be considered for these esteemed positions.

It is indeed heartening news that a daughter from the beautiful Himalayan state of Sikkim has brought great pride to her state. Deepika Agarwal has achieved a remarkable feat by securing the 151st rank in the UPSC 2022 examinations. Deepika, the daughter of Mamta Agarwal and Brahmananda Agarwal, and the granddaughter of renowned social worker Late Tarachand Agarwal, has emerged as a shining example of success.

Deepika’s educational journey began at Tashi Namgyal Academy TNA in Gangtok, where she completed her schooling. She went on to pursue her Class X and XII from Mayo School in Ajmer. Deepika further honed her academic skills by obtaining a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce from the prestigious Shri Ram College of Commerce at Delhi University.

In an interview with TVOS, Deepika expressed her joy and gratitude for being able to fulfill her late grandfather Tarachand Agarwal’s dream. This was Deepika’s third attempt at the UPSC examinations, making her success even more remarkable. Her dedication and hard work have paid off, allowing her to accomplish this extraordinary achievement. Deepika opted for IPS.

Deepika’s father, Brahmananda Agarwal, shared his immense pride in his daughter’s accomplishments. He mentioned that Deepika had always been passionate about social service and had worked tirelessly to achieve her dream. As a father, Brahmananda Agarwal found it difficult to express the depth of his pride in his daughter’s success.

Deepika Agarwal’s journey serves as an inspiration to aspiring , budding youngsters with a dream to serve the nation by cracking the competitive exam. Her dedication, perseverance, and commitment to making a difference through public service exemplify the values upheld by the civil services. She stands as a role model for others, showcasing the power of determination and the ability to make dreams come true.

Here’s the list of successful candidates UPSC 2022 from North East

Assam:

Mayur Hazarika from Tezpur of Assam secured fifth position in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) 2022.

Manas Jyoti Das (881)

Anjali Bharadwaj (271)

Disha Langthasa (664)

Nivedita Das (848)

Meghalaya:

Swapnil Bhattacharya (344).

Arunachal Pradesh:

Pebika Lego Rank (290)

Tenzin Yangki Rank (545)

Austin Tayeng Rank (747)

Nagaland :

Yimkum Ozukum (203)

Vevotolu Kezo (387)

Imkongnukla Ao (723)

Aotula Ozukum (874)

Sikkim:

Deepika Agarwal (151)

