Four Sikkim Private Universities Named as UGC Defaulters; CAP Demands Immediate Government Action

Gangtok, September 27: The inclusion of four private universities from Sikkim on the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) recent defaulters list has sparked serious concern across the state, prompting a strong rebuke and demand for action from the Citizen Action Party (CAP) – Sikkim.

The UGC’s public notice, issued on September 24, named the institutions for failing to comply with mandatory public self-disclosure norms, a requirement designed to ensure transparency for students, parents, and stakeholders.

📢 UGC Updates UGC has issued a notice to 54 State Private Universities that have not submitted information under Section 13 of the UGC Act, 1956, or failed to upload Public Self-Disclosure details on their official websites. 👉 Check the list of defaulting universities here:… pic.twitter.com/x59t3ea3JV — UGC INDIA (@ugc_india) September 26, 2025

The defaulting universities are:

1. Medhavi Skills University, Singtam, East Sikkim

2. Sikkim Alpine University (formerly EIILM), South Sikkim

3. Sikkim Global Technical University, Namchi, South Sikkim

4. Sikkim Skill University, Namthang, South Sikkim

Transparency and Accountability in Question

In a press release, the CAP-Sikkim stated that the failure of these institutions to upload mandatory public information, despite repeated directives from the UGC, “exposes a disturbing lack of transparency and accountability in Sikkim’s higher education sector.”

“For a small state like Sikkim, where education has always been seen as the foundation of progress and empowerment, such negligence is unacceptable,” the party asserted. They warned that the lapses not only tarnish Sikkim’s image as an educational hub but also raise critical questions regarding the State Government’s regulatory oversight of the private sector.

CAP’s Demands

The Citizen Action Party has issued a four-point demand to the Government of Sikkim, urging swift and decisive action to rectify the situation:

Immediate Intervention: The government must ensure all defaulting universities comply with UGC guidelines without delay.

Strict Accountability: Implementation of strict mechanisms to prevent the recurrence of such lapses in the future.

Transparent Review: A comprehensive review of all private universities in Sikkim to ensure they uphold academic integrity, quality, and transparency.

Protecting Students’ Interests: Measures to safeguard students so that their careers are not jeopardized due to administrative negligence.

“Our youth deserve institutions that stand on the pillars of credibility, transparency, and quality education,” the CAP release concluded, urging the state government to treat the issue with the “seriousness it demands” and take decisive corrective action.