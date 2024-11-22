CM Prem Singh Tamang Extends Greetings on Lhabab Duechen

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay extended his warm wishes to the people of Sikkim on the auspicious occasion of Lhabab Duechen, a sacred day in the Buddhist calendar.

In his message, the Chief Minister highlighted the significance of the day, which commemorates the descent of Lord Buddha to Earth. This divine event, he explained, occurred in response to the prayers of his followers and marked Buddha’s effort to impart wisdom and liberate his mother from the cycle of Samsara.

“On this special occasion, I encourage everyone to embrace and uphold the virtues of love, compassion, wisdom, and harmony as taught by the Sakyamuni. May the teachings of Lord Buddha continue to inspire us, guiding our actions and illuminating our lives,” he stated.

The Chief Minister expressed hope that the ideals of Lord Buddha would further spread across the world, fostering peace, happiness, and unity. He reaffirmed his solidarity with the people of Sikkim and the global Buddhist community, offering prayers for collective well-being and enlightenment.

The observance of Lhabab Duechen holds immense cultural and spiritual importance in Sikkim, a state deeply rooted in Buddhist traditions. On this holy day, devotees participate in rituals, prayers, and community gatherings to honor the teachings of the Sakyamuni and seek his blessings.