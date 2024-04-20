Sikkim Elections 2024: Smooth Conduct and High Voter Turnout, CEO Reports

Pakyong, 21 April : The recently conducted elections in Sikkim for the 32 Assembly Constituencies of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly and 01 Parliamentary Constituency of Lok Sabha were marked by smooth proceedings and enthusiastic participation from the electorate. According to the Press Release issued by the Chief Electoral Officer of Sikkim, the polling held on 19th April 2024 across 573 polling stations in the state achieved peacefully, devoid of any major issues.

Commencing with the mock-poll procedures at 5:30 am, the voting process officially commenced at 7:00 am across most polling stations in the state. The turnout of voters, notably including a substantial number of first-time voters, showcased a vibrant engagement with the democratic process, indicating a robust exercise of franchise.

Although initial phases of voting witnessed some slowness in certain polling stations, the pace gradually accelerated, with some stations extending their voting hours beyond 5 pm to accommodate all eligible voters within the stipulated timeframe. As a result, the total voter turnout in Sikkim reached an impressive 79.90%, with expectations of a further increase of approximately 4% through the inclusion of postal ballots.

Following the closure of polls, the polling teams meticulously transported the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) to the District Collection Centre under tight security measures. Subsequently, the EVMs and election papers were securely sealed in strong rooms, guarded by the Central Armed Police Force, and subjected to continuous surveillance via 24×7 CCTV coverage. Moreover, representatives of candidates were permitted to monitor the security arrangements and CCTV footage to ensure transparency and integrity.

The scrutiny of election papers, conducted on 20th April 2024 by Returning Officers and General Observers appointed by the Election Commission of India, concluded with satisfaction regarding the overall poll process. Notably, no repoll was recommended for any polling station in Sikkim, affirming the efficacy and fairness of the electoral procedures.

The Chief Electoral Officer expressed gratitude to the voters, political parties, candidates, election agents, supporters, government officials, security personnel, and media for their collective efforts in facilitating a successful electoral exercise. Looking ahead, the counting of votes for the Sikkim Legislative Assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies is scheduled for 2nd and 4th June 2024, respectively.

With the smooth conduct of elections and significant voter turnout, Sikkim remains steadfast in its commitment to democratic principles, setting a commendable example for electoral processes nationwide.