Sikkim Assembly sees impressive voter turnout of 79.77%

Pakyong, 21 April : Sikkim Assembly elections saw an impressive voter turnout of 79.77%, with the corresponding figure for the lone Lok Sabha seat reaching 80.03%. This electoral exercise encompassed 32 Assembly segments and the sole Lok Sabha seat in the Himalayan state, that took place on Friday.

Comparing these numbers to previous elections, there’s a notable uptick in engagement, with this year’s 11th Assembly polls showing a one percent increase from 2019, totaling 78.63%. Sikkim boasts a voting population of 4.64 lakh according to latest figure.

Of particular interest is the Yuksom-Tashiding assembly constituency, which boasted the highest voter turnout at 85.37%, while Gangtok (BL) assembly constituency saw the lowest, with a still respectable 63.66%.

Breaking down the data further reveals that 20 assembly constituencies achieved an impressive 80% or more turnout, while 10 others hovered between 70% and 79%.

The participation in the Lok Sabha election was similarly robust, albeit slightly lower than the previous election, dropping from 81.41% to 80.03%.

A total of 146 candidates contested across the 32 assembly constituencies, including notable figures like chief minister Prem Singh Tamang, his predecessor Pawan Kumar Chamling, former Indian football captain Bhaichung Bhutia, and CM PS Tamang’s wife, Krishna Kumari Rai. Both Tamang and Chamling are vying for victory in two assembly constituencies each.

Looking ahead, the counting of votes for the Sikkim Assembly elections is scheduled for June 2, with the Lok Sabha election results following on June 4.

(Final data is yet to be released regarding the total vote percentage)