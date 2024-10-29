Sikkim By-Poll 2024 : Deck Clear For SKM Victory In Two Constituencies

Pakyong, October 29 – Political dynamics in Sikkim are shifting significantly ahead of the by-election scheduled for November 13. Amid this backdrop, Prem Bahadur Bhandari, the SDF candidate for the 07-Soreng-Chakung constituency, announced his withdrawal from the election race, citing disillusionment with the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) and its leadership.

Following the disqualification of two candidates from the Citizen Action Party (CAP) in the 07-Soreng-Chakung and 11-Namchi-Singhithang constituencies, the upcoming election will now focus on a contest between the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 11-Namch-Singhithang only.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Bhandari openly criticized SDF President and former Chief Minister Pawan Chamling, accusing him of neglecting his responsibilities toward party workers. He claimed Chamling distanced himself after assigning the ticket, ignoring repeated attempts at contact.

“The SDF is finished. It has become a directionless, visionless party that treats its workers like puppets, showing no compassion,” Bhandari declared. He further announced his resignation from all roles within the party, marking his formal separation from the SDF.

After Bhandari’s withdrawal from Soreng, SDF candidate for 11-Namchi-Singhithang, Daniel Rai, also withdrew his nomination shortly afterward before the Returning Officer at Namchi.

With these two major developments in the 07-Soreng-Chakung and 11-Namchi-Singhithang constituencies, SKM candidates Aditya Golay and Satish Chandra Rai now stand uncontested in the upcoming by-election, following the withdrawal and disqualification of their opponents.

Relieved from the campaign effort, SKM supporters celebrated, cheering and chanting slogans for their candidates in Namchi and Soreng. In Soreng, Aditya Golay addressed the public, promising better development once he assumes office as area MLA. Similarly, in Namchi, Satish Chandra Rai expressed gratitude to the public, assuring them of his commitment to serving diligently for the benefit of the people.

The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is October 30, 2024 (Wednesday), until 3:00 p.m.