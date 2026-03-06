UPSC CSE 2025 Final Result Declared: Anuj Agnihotri Tops, 958 Candidates Selected

New Delhi, March 6: The Union Public Service Commission has officially announced the final results of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025 on March 6. This announcement ends months of anticipation for thousands of aspirants across India. Candidates who appeared for the written examination and the Personality Test can now check the final merit list on the commission’s official website.

This year, Anuj Agnihotri secured All India Rank 1, becoming the topper of this prestigious exam. He is followed by Rajeshwari Suve M in second place and Akansh Dhull in third. The examination is known as one of India’s toughest tests and serves as the gateway to elite services, including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and other central services.

According to the commission, a total of 958 candidates have been recommended for appointment to various civil services posts. The final merit list is based on candidates’ combined performance in the written examination and the interview round conducted earlier this year.

The marksheets of all candidates are expected to be uploaded on the UPSC website within 15 days of the result announcement, and they will remain available online for 30 days for download.

From AIIMS Doctor to UPSC Topper: The Inspiring Journey of Anuj Agnihotri, AIR-1 in CSE 2025

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final results of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025, and securing the first rank this year is Anuj Agnihotri, a doctor who graduated from the prestigious All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). His remarkable achievement has drawn widespread attention, highlighting a journey of dedication, discipline, and determination.

Originally trained as a medical professional, Anuj chose to move beyond the field of medicine to pursue a career in public administration. After completing his medical studies at AIIMS, he decided to prepare for the UPSC Civil Services Examination—one of India’s most competitive exams. His goal was to contribute to society on a larger scale through policymaking and governance.

Preparing for UPSC while transitioning from a demanding medical background was not easy. However, Anuj maintained a disciplined routine and focused on consistent study. Instead of relying solely on extensive resources, he emphasized understanding concepts clearly and revising them repeatedly. This approach helped him build a strong foundation across the vast UPSC syllabus.

During his preparation, he balanced the analytical thinking developed during his medical training with a deep understanding of social and administrative issues. According to reports, his ability to link real-world problems with policy solutions played an important role in his success during both the written examination and the personality test.

Anuj’s success story has quickly become a source of motivation for thousands of civil service aspirants across the country. His journey demonstrates that candidates from diverse academic backgrounds, including medicine, can excel in the civil services with determination and the right strategy.

With the top rank in UPSC CSE 2025, Anuj Agnihotri is now set to join the Indian Administrative Service (IAS). His achievement reflects not only personal excellence but also a commitment to serving the nation beyond the boundaries of his original profession.

Check Result Here:

[https://upsc.gov.in/CSE_2025_FR_Eng_06032026.pdf](https://upsc.gov.in/CSE_2025_FR_Eng_06032026.pdf)