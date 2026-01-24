Swift Justice in West Sikkim: Four Nabbed at Legship Following Brutal Dentam Murder

Dentam, 23 Jan : In a significant breakthrough regarding the recent homicide case in Dentam, local law enforcement has successfully apprehended four suspects. The group, which notably includes one minor, was intercepted by police forces at Legship while allegedly attempting to flee the region.

According to official reports, the accused individuals were employed in the local area as carpenters and helpers. Following the incident, they attempted to escape but were thwarted by a rapid police mobilization. They have since been transported back to Dentam to face legal processing and further interrogation.

Superintendent of Police (Gyalshing District), Mr. Tshering Sherpa, provided details regarding the victim. The deceased has been identified as Rajiv Mandal, a 27-year-old contractor hailing from Raiganj, West Bengal. Mandal was fatally attacked on Friday evening, triggering an immediate manhunt.

Authorities stated that a specialized team was deployed the moment the crime was reported, leading to the swift arrests. All four suspects remain in police custody as investigators work to uncover the specific motive and circumstances driving this tragic event.