Let’s compare population 10-years before and now : Minister Bhojraj Rai

Namchi, 25 Jan : Minister Bhoj Raj Rai has stated that the security of Sikkim is neither a small nor a limited responsibility, but a collective duty of the entire state and its citizens. According to him, ensuring the safety of the people of Sikkim requires not only government efforts but also awareness and responsibility from every citizen.

Speaking at an event, Minister Rai emphasized the need to train individuals—from political leaders to those at the village level—to bring positive changes in their thinking, behavior, outlook, and lifestyle. “Not everyone has good thoughts, but people with positive thinking can be encouraged and guided to become capable leaders of society,” he said.

Expressing concern over the growing influx of outsiders into Sikkim, Minister Rai noted that it poses a serious threat to the local population, traditional traders, and the market system. He pointed out that a comparison of population and market conditions over the past 10 years shows the problem has been steadily worsening. He also highlighted that the arrival of outside traders has forced many long-established local business owners to give up their businesses.

Clarifying the government’s stance on licensing, Minister Rai said stricter measures will be adopted and licenses will be issued only to permanent residents of Sikkim, members of the concerned communities, and RC holders. He also urged license holders not to sublet their licenses to outsiders, warning that doing so would result in the loss of local rights.

“Sikkim is a border state, and maintaining peace here is extremely important. If the outside population increases uncontrollably, there is a risk of disturbance to peace,” Minister Rai said. He added that if every citizen becomes self-reliant and conscious, the influx will decrease and the state will become safer.

Stating that he is not against anyone, Minister Rai reiterated that India is one nation and all states should strive for self-reliance. However, he warned that if the demographic balance in Sikkim is disturbed, a time may come when locals will not even be able to identify outsiders in their own land.

In conclusion, Minister Rai stressed that to ensure peace in Sikkim, safeguard its borders, and protect future generations, everyone must come together and shoulder their collective responsibility.