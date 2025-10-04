Tragic Alto Accident on NH10 Near Kirney Claims Four Lives

Rangpo, Sep 4 : A devastating accident occurred on Friday evening around 7:30 PM on National Highway 10 (NH10) near Kirney, situated between Melli and Rangpo. An Alto taxi cab (registration number SK01T5989), reportedly traveling from Patharjhora towards Gangtok, plunged deep into the Teesta River.

The vehicle, which was carrying six occupants, including the driver, met with a fatal crash. Rescue efforts were immediately mounted by the Teesta Rangit Rescue Centre. Initially, four individuals were rescued, including a 10-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy. They were swiftly transported to Melli Hospital. The young girl was subsequently referred to a hospital in Gangtok for specialized treatment.

Tragically, four of the occupants later succumbed to their serious injuries.

Details of the Deceased:

Kamal Subba (Male, 44 Years) – Driver

Samira Subba (Female, 20 Years) – Daughter of the driver

Januka Darjee (Female, 35 Years)

Nita Gurung (Female, 58 Years)

Details of the Injured:

Sunita Thapa (Female, 40 Years)

Sandria Rai (Female, 8 Years)

Samuel Darjee (Male, 5 Years)