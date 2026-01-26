“Sunaulo Sikkim”: CM Golay Unveils Vision for a ‘Capable and Prosperous’ State on 77th Republic Day

Gangtok, 26 Jan : Addressing the citizens on the historic occasion of India’s 77th Republic Day, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) outlined a comprehensive roadmap for the state’s future, anchored by the vision of a “Sunaulo, Samriddha ani Samarth Sikkim” (Golden, Prosperous, and Capable Sikkim).

In a rousing address, the Chief Minister paid tribute to India’s freedom fighters and the framers of the Constitution while highlighting Sikkim’s transformation into one of the country’s most progressive and environmentally responsible states over the past five decades.

The 8 Pillars of Development

CM Tamang emphasized that the state’s momentum is being driven by eight core pillars: Swasthya (Health), Shiksha (Education), Sadak (Connectivity), Suraksha (Security), Saksham (Empowerment), Samman (Dignity), Swachhata (Cleanliness), and Sampark (Engagement). These pillars, he stated, are designed to lead the state toward Sampannata (Overall Prosperity).

Revolutionizing Healthcare (Swasthya)

Highlighting health as the foundation of a resilient society, the CM detailed the state’s transition to a multi-tier healthcare network. Key announcements and achievements included:

– Tertiary Care: The establishment of the New Sir Thutob Namgyal Memorial Hospital as a super-specialty center offering neurosurgery, cardiology, and oncology services.

– Cancer & IVF Support: The launch of Sikkim’s first Tertiary Cancer Care Centre and the Vatsalya scheme, which provides financial aid for IVF treatments.

– Women’s Health: A major initiative to provide free HPV Gardasil vaccines to all 14-year-old girls to combat cervical cancer.

Education and Youth Empowerment (Shiksha & Saksham)

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, CM Tamang noted that Sikkim has become the first state to introduce the kindergarten system in all government schools. He highlighted the “Bahini Scheme,” which has improved school retention rates for girls, and the “One Family One Entrepreneur” initiative aimed at turning youth from job seekers into job creators.

Infrastructure and Security (Sadak & Suraksha)

With a road network now spanning over 5,000 kilometers, the focus has shifted to climate-resilient infrastructure. Addressing environmental security, the CM acknowledged the threats posed by glacial lake outbursts, citing the South Lhonak tragedy, and promised a science-based approach to disaster management. He also announced the “Mero Alaichi Mero Dhan” mission to revitalize the state’s large cardamom economy.

Welfare and Dignity (Samman)

The Chief Minister placed special emphasis on social welfare, particularly for mothers and the elderly.

– Aama Sashaktikaran Yojana: Annual financial assistance for mothers.

– Maternity Benefits: Provision for 365 days of maternity support (leave/child care).

– Pension Reform: Implementation of the “Option One Pension” reform to ensure equity among pensioners.

A Model of Cleanliness and Governance

Reiterating Sikkim’s status as an Open Defecation Free (ODF) Plus Model State, the CM praised the “Mero Rukh, Mero Santati” program, where 108 trees are planted for every newborn. He concluded by highlighting the “Connect to CM” helpline, ensuring direct governance and accessibility for every citizen.

“With unity, confidence, and collective effort, I am certain that Sikkim will continue to progress as a model Himalayan State,” CM Tamang concluded, extending his wishes to the people of Sikkim and the nation.