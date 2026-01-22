Fake Vigilance Officer Nabbed: Ranipool Police Crack Blackmail and Extortion Case

Gangtok , 22 Jan : Ranipool Police have taken into custody a 58-year-old man in connection with a case involving alleged impersonation, blackmail and extortion. The accused, identified as Madan Chettri, son of the late Dewan Singh Chettri and a resident of 7th Mile, Samdur, is presently under police custody.

According to police officials, the accused allegedly pretended to be a Vigilance Officer and intimidated a senior citizen pandit by threatening to falsely implicate him in a 28-year-old unnatural death case. Using fear, social pressure and concerns over reputation, the accused is alleged to have extorted a total sum of ₹3.50 lakh from the victim.

Investigations indicate that the blackmail and extortion were carried out through repeated phone calls starting in August 2025. Prolonged mental harassment and fear reportedly forced the victim to abandon his residence, following which he remained untraceable for several months. Family members located him three days ago at a temple in Siliguri.

Police further revealed that during the period of alleged harassment, the victim, under extreme mental distress, attempted suicide on two occasions. He has since been safely reunited with his family.

A case has been registered under Sections 204, 308, 318, 319 and 351 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 66D of the Information Technology Act, 2008. Authorities have confirmed that further investigation is ongoing.

Police are also examining whether the accused may have used a similar modus operandi to extort money from other individuals. The possibility of additional victims has not been ruled out.

Ranipool Police have urged the public to report any incidents of impersonation, blackmail or extortion without hesitation. Citizens who believe they may have been targeted in a similar manner have been requested to approach the Ranipool Police Station at the earliest to assist in the investigation.