Final Farewell on a Stretcher: Soldier Laid to Rest in Satara as Wife Attends Funeral with Eight-Hour-Old Newborn

Satara (Maharashtra), 14 Jan : In a deeply heart-wrenching incident, the last rites of Indian Army Havildar Pramod Jadhav were performed on Saturday in Maharashtra’s Satara district. A poignant moment during the funeral moved everyone present, as his wife Rutuja arrived on a hospital stretcher, cradling their newborn daughter who was just eight hours old, to bid her husband a final farewell.

Havildar Jadhav, who was posted in Leh–Ladakh, had returned home on special leave for his wife’s delivery.

According to police, the tragic accident occurred on Friday night. After Rutuja went into labour, Jadhav admitted her to a private nursing home. While returning home to collect essential items, his motorcycle was hit by a speeding mini truck. Despite being rushed to a hospital by local residents, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

To ensure there was no risk during childbirth, the family decided not to inform Rutuja about her husband’s death. On Saturday morning, she delivered a healthy baby girl. Only after the birth was she informed of the tragic loss.

Despite her fragile health condition, Rutuja insisted on attending the funeral. Under strict medical supervision, she was brought to the cremation ground on a stretcher. Thousands of villagers, along with Army officials and local residents, gathered to pay their last respects to the fallen soldier, bidding him farewell with tearful eyes.