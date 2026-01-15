Scooter Mishap on NH-10 at Lohapul Claims Life of Teesta Valley Panchayat Employee

Siliguri, 15 Jan : A tragic road accident on National Highway 10 near Lohapul resulted in the death of a scooter rider on Wednesday morning. The deceased has been identified as Indra Raj Chhetri, a resident of Teesta Valley and an employee of the local Panchayat.

According to sources, Chhetri was travelling from Siliguri towards Teesta Valley when his scooter reportedly skidded near Lohapul, leading to a serious accident. He was immediately rescued and rushed to Rambi Hospital by an ambulance. However, doctors declared him brought dead upon arrival.

The body has been sent to Kalimpong Government Hospital for post-mortem examination. Police have initiated an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.