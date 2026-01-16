Major Bust: Rangpo Police Seize Illicit Cough Syrup in Khanikhola Raid

Rangpo , 15 Jan : Acting on specific intelligence, the Rangpo Police have successfully recovered a stash of suspected codeine-based cough syrup during a targeted operation in Khanikhola, Majhitar.

The raid was launched after police received credible information regarding the possession of contraband substances in the area. Moving swiftly, a police team conducted a search of a room located within the Railway compound at Khanikhola.

To ensure transparency and strict adherence to legal protocols, the search was carried out in the presence of independent witnesses and a Gazetted Officer. Authorities have seized the suspected contraband for forensic examination.

A case has been officially registered under the relevant sections of the Sikkim Anti-Drugs Act (SADA). Police have launched a comprehensive investigation to trace the supply chain, identify the network involved, and apprehend any other individuals linked to this illegal activity.