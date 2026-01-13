“We Were Supposed to Meet Today”: Meiyang Chang’s Heartbreaking Tribute to Prashant Tamang

Darjeeling , 13 Jan : In a tearful and emotional tribute, actor and singer Meiyang Chang remembered his close friend and fellow Indian Idol winner, Prashant Tamang, following Tamang’s sudden and untimely demise. Speaking from Darjeeling, where friends and family have gathered to pay their last respects, Chang described the loss as a devastating blow, not just to their friend circle, but to the entire Gorkha and North East community.

Reflecting on their bond formed during Indian Idol Season 3 (2007), Chang described Prashant as the “glue” of their batch.

“If there was one clue, one person who kept the group together, it was him,” Chang shared. He revealed that Prashant made a consistent effort to stay connected, making video calls at all hours—afternoon, late night, or early morning—just to check in. “Whether we called him or not, he always called us. It was an effort he always made, and I know all of us are going to miss that a lot.”

Chang emphasized that Prashant was more than just a singer; he was a cultural icon who broke barriers for the North East community in mainstream media.

“He was a massive influence and inspiration,” Chang stated. “Before him, the North East community felt isolated from the mainstream. But seeing what Prashant achieved—rising from rags to riches through sheer hard work—gave everyone the belief that ‘we can do it too.’ He was a role model and will remain one.”

In a heartbreaking revelation, Chang disclosed that the group was actually scheduled to meet on the very day of the funeral.

“It is tragic. A friend from our batch is visiting from Australia, and we had planned to meet in Mumbai today. Instead, we are meeting here in Darjeeling,” Chang lamented. He also expressed regret over missing a reunion in Mumbai less than two months ago due to a wedding. “If I had known, if I had even a slight hint that this would happen, I would have been there.”

The singer expressed deep regret over incomplete plans, including a trek to Sandakphu and a long-pending collaboration on a Nepali song.

“I feel like swearing at him,” Chang said emotionally. “He kept telling me, ‘You do it, you do it,’ regarding the song. We had plans to trek, plans to meet. These are all plans that are just incomplete now. We always think we have time, but we don’t.”

Several members of the Indian Idol fraternity, including Deepali Kishore, Parleen Gill, Mahavir Sir, and others, have arrived in Darjeeling to support the family. “We are here. We are numb. But we want everyone to remember him not just for his songs or films like Paatal Lok and Gorkha Paltan, but for the unifier he was,” Chang urged.

Meiyang Chang concluded with a poignant message for fans and the public: “Whoever you love, whoever you hold close, please spend time with them. You never know when it will be the last time.”