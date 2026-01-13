Historic Old Silk Route Revived: Sikkim Unveils Ancient Stone Trek for Tourists

Pakyong , 13 Jan : In a significant move to boost heritage and eco-tourism, the historic stone pathway connecting Sikkim to Tibet—once a bustling trade artery for merchants and mule caravans—is being revitalized.

The initiative focuses on the “South Old Silk Route,” a legendary path that historically connected Kalimpong in West Bengal to Lhasa in Tibet via Reshi, Rhenock, and the Jelepla Pass. Historically, traders traveling from Kalimpong would make a mandatory overnight stop in Rhenock before continuing their arduous journey.

Reviving History Through Adventure

The revival efforts were officially launched on Monday by the Rhenock Tourism Development Society (RTDS). To mark the occasion, a group of 80 nature enthusiasts and adventure seekers from Kolkata participated in the inaugural trek.

Flagged off by RTDS President Vinod Subba, the tourists embarked on a thrilling 6.5-kilometer trek. The route, characterized by its steep ascents and descents, offered the trekkers a tangible connection to the past.

Nature and Heritage Intertwined

Reflecting a growing global trend where travelers seek immersive experiences in nature, the itinerary was carefully curated to blend history with the environment. The tourists were hosted at the Raniban Resort in Reshi, serving as their basecamp for a three-day exploration.

Under the guidance of the Kolkata Trekkers Youth, the group focused purely on walking tourism, traversing rivers, dense forests, and pristine natural landscapes. The trek was not without its challenges, mirroring the difficulties faced by ancient traders. Along the way, the group observed remnants of the era, including the original stone-paved paths, ancient resting spots, and the stone troughs where horses and mules once drank water.

Cultural Showcase

Upon arriving at Rhenock Bazaar, the trekking team received a warm welcome. The PKK Dance Academy performed the traditional Maruni dance, adding a vibrant cultural dimension to the visit.

The tour also included educational stops at:

The Ram-Gauri Museum: A “living witness” to Sikkim’s history.

The Evergreen Nursery: A showcase of the region’s botanical diversity.

A New Tourism Identity

By successfully merging historical significance with natural beauty, this revitalization of the Old Silk Route is poised to carve a unique niche on the tourism map. The initiative promises to offer visitors not just a vacation, but a walk through time.

Report by: Joseph Lepcha