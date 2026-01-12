Major Drug Bust in Gyalshing: Police Seize Over 74g of Brown Sugar, Duo Arrested

Gyalshing , 12 Jan : In a significant crackdown on narcotics, the Gyalshing Police have arrested two individuals and seized a substantial quantity of suspected brown sugar. The operation, conducted on the evening of January 11, 2026, resulted in the recovery of nearly 75 grams of the illicit substance.

Acting on credible intelligence, a police team intercepted a Hyundai i20 (bearing registration number SK04P5541) at Kyongsha, near the EVM strong room, at approximately 7:30 PM. The vehicle was being driven by 31-year-old Sachin Gurung, a native of Khechuperi currently residing in Shalley, Gyalshing. He was accompanied by 22-year-old Adarsh Modak, a resident of Sakyong, Gyalshing.

During the search of the vehicle and the individuals, police recovered a total of 296 plastic pouches containing suspected brown sugar weighing 74.67 grams. The seizure was split between the two accused:

1. Sachin Gurung: Found in possession of 263 pouches weighing 66.84 grams.

2. Adarsh Modak: Found in possession of 33 pouches weighing 7.83 grams.

Both individuals were taken into custody immediately. The police have registered a case under FIR No. 01/2026 dated 11.01.2026. The accused have been charged under Section 22 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, read with Section 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. Further investigation into the matter is currently underway.