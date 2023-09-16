Missing tourist guide body found after 6 days at Bakthang Falls near Gangtok

Gangtok, 16 Sep : Suman Subba, a 30-year-old professional tourist guide, was reported missing earlier this week, leaving his family deeply concerned. The distressing situation prompted them to file a General Diary (GD) report at the Sadar Thana in Gangtok on Thursday when Suman failed to return home.

Following the report, the Sadar Police launched an extensive search operation to locate the missing tourist guide. Their efforts culminated on Saturday, around mid-day, when an unidentified body was discovered in an isolated area near Bakthang Falls, close to Gangtok.

Identification of the deceased was made possible through careful examination and verification by comparing a distinctive tattoo found on the body with information provided by Suman Subba’s family. The arduous task of recovering the body, situated precariously on a cliff, was accomplished with the assistance of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the Sikkim Police Team, and the invaluable support of local residents.

Subsequently, the recovered body has been transported to the STNM Sochyagang for a postmortem examination, an essential step in determining the cause of death. Once this examination is completed, the remains will be returned to Suman Subba’s grieving family.

The deceased, originally hailing from Yuksam in West Sikkim, had been residing with his wife and their two-year-old son in Metro Tadong. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding his untimely demise has been initiated by the Sadar Thana, with the hope of shedding light on this tragic incident.

Report by Sushmita Bhujel