Engrossed By Nature , Captivating, Transcendental , Mesmerizing Central Pandam Village Of Sikkim

Pakyong, 18 Feb : Central Pandam is a location under Pakyong District in Sikkim. It is a scenic village situated at an elevation of around 6,000 feet above sea level. Spread across approximately 10,026 hectares, the area is home to a population of more than 5,434 people. It is nearly 10-12 kms from Pakyong Airport.

Pandam carries deep historical importance that dates back to the time when Sikkim was an independent Himalayan kingdom. The village stands as a land of living history, closely connected to traditional craftsmanship, ancient manuscripts, historic temples, and old forts that reflect the legacy of kings and warriors.

Today, Pandam is largely self-reliant in terms of agriculture and vegetation, following fully organic practices. The region is known for its rich biodiversity and well-preserved natural surroundings. It features striking landscapes, including cliffs, scenic viewpoints, jungle trails, alpine forests, and largely untouched terrain.

The peaceful and solitary charm of Pandam defines its identity. It offers silence, open spaces, and a rare sense of calm. With minimal commercialization and unexplored surroundings, it remains an authentic and unspoiled destination for travelers from around the world.

The Gadi Mandir in Central Pandam is currently undergoing major development under the Kali Darshan Yatra project, initiated in October 2020 by the Tourism Department. The project includes the construction of a 300-meter walkway with flat stone pitching through Gadi Bir, beautification of the site, and the installation of a 54-foot statue of Goddess Kali. These developments aim to transform the site into a significant pilgrimage tourism hub.

The project has been carefully designed to improve accessibility across the steep and rocky terrain while preserving the natural environment. At the same time, it seeks to boost the local economy by promoting tourism, generating employment opportunities, and connecting the 300-year-old sacred historic site with modern facilities.

