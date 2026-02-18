BJP Flags Massive Water Loss at Ratey-Chu Source, Demands Urgent Repairs Ahead of Tourist Season

Gangtok, 18 Feb : The Bharatiya Janata Party Sikkim unit has raised serious concerns about the significant water wastage from the Ratey-Chu drinking water source. This source is the main supply line for Gangtok. State President DR Thapa, along with senior party leaders, conducted an on-site inspection to evaluate the current state of the infrastructure.

During the visit, the team identified several leak points along the pipeline network. Among these were three to four major breaks that are allegedly causing nearly 40 percent of the diverted water to be lost before it reaches households. Despite not receiving significant rainfall since November 2025, which has worsened the water crisis, the party emphasized that preventable leaks have made the situation worse. This points to issues with maintenance and infrastructure oversight.

DR Thapa has called for an immediate installation of leak detection systems and quick repair efforts to fix all damaged sections without delay. He also highlighted the need to speed up alternative pipeline projects and find reliable water sources to ensure long-term stability as climate conditions change.

With the peak tourist months of April and May coming soon, the party warned that ongoing water shortages could hurt Sikkim’s tourism-based economy. Interruptions in water supply may impact hotels, local businesses, public health services, and the state’s reputation as a travel destination. The residents of Gangtok deserve a steady and reliable drinking water supply.

The BJP has urged the Public Health Engineering Department and the State Government to act decisively and transparently to resolve the crisis as soon as possible. The party reaffirmed its commitment to addressing public issues and advocating for the welfare of the people of Sikkim.