CBSE Board Exams 2026 Begins Today : Essential Checklist, Rules & What Students Must Know Today

Gangtok, 17 Feb : Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations have started on February 17, 2026, for lakhs of students in examination centres across India. The exams start at 10:30 AM, and the authorities have issued various guidelines to ensure smooth conduct and discipline.

In Sikkim, a total of 12,547 students from both government and private schools will be appearing for the examinations at 36 designated centres across the state.

Class 10: 6,571 students

Class 12: 5,976 students

The examinations will cover students from 247 schools (Class 10) and 111 schools (Class 12) across Sikkim.

Students ought to get to their exam centres well before 10:00 hours, as no one will be allowed inside once the gates are closed. The candidates are advised to plan their journey accordingly so that last-minute delays do not occur. Students under the Persons with Disabilities (PwD) category will be provided additional time, according to board norms.

Cleаr instruсtions were posted by CBSE about the iteмs аllowed inside the exаminаtion hаll. They are allowed to carry their original admit card, school ID or any valid photo identification card, stationery items like pens and pencils, a transparent pouch, transparent water bottle, geometry instruments if allowed, and prescribed medicines, if applicable.

Strictly prohibited items include mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators, except those allowed, electronic devices, written notes, handbags, Bluetooth devices, and any unauthorized materials. Strict disciplinary action will be taken against individuals found in possession of banned items.

Candidates are also instructed to observe simple dress codes by wearing comfortable clothing and not wearing heavy accessories to facilitate hassle-free security checks. Candidates should listen attentively to the invigilators and conform to all the examination rules.

As the board exams continue for the next few weeks, children are told to stay calm, focused, and rely on only the official CBSE notifications for any updates.