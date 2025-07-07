Traffic Movement Suspended on NH-10 Section for Safety Reasons

Siliguri, July 7 : The Highway Administrator of NH-10 has issued an order temporarily closing traffic on a section of the highway between Km 2.0 and Km 2.5 near Bhasua. The closure applies to all classes of vehicles and is being implemented due to safety considerations.

According to the official notification under the Control of National Highway (Land and Traffic) Act, 2002, the restriction will be in effect from 6 PM on July 7, 2025, until 6 PM on July 8, 2025.

Authorities have advised that necessary traffic regulation may be arranged by the District Administration to ensure smooth movement and avoid inconvenience to the public.