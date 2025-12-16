Punjab Declares Amritsar, Anandpur Sahib and Talwandi Sabo as Holy Cities; Meat and Liquor Banned

Chandigarh, Dec 17 : The Punjab government has officially granted holy city status to Amritsar, Sri Anandpur Sahib and Talwandi Sabo, leading to a complete ban on the sale and consumption of alcohol, tobacco and non-vegetarian food within the municipal limits of these sacred cities.

The decision was approved by the Punjab Governor following clearance by the Punjab Vidhan Sabha. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had earlier announced the move during a special Assembly session held at Sri Anandpur Sahib, one of Sikhism’s most revered religious centres.

The three cities, regarded as major seats of the Sikh Takhts, hold immense religious significance. The state government said the decision addresses a long-standing demand of the Sikh Sangat and aims to safeguard the spiritual purity, cultural heritage and historic character of these towns.

Alongside the ban, the government plans to roll out special development initiatives focused on cleanliness, public safety, infrastructure strengthening and promotion of religious tourism. Authorities will also enhance crowd management systems, traffic control, surveillance and beautification of heritage zones to ensure smooth movement of devotees and residents.

Under the new guidelines, the sale of liquor, meat, tobacco and other intoxicants will be strictly prohibited. Activities, advertisements or events that hurt religious sentiments will also not be permitted. Officials said strict action will be taken against littering, illegal parking and overcrowding.

However, the government clarified that essential services will continue without disruption. Shops selling daily necessities such as milk, fruits, vegetables, grains and other essentials will remain open. Religious gatherings, daily routines of residents and movement of pilgrims will not be restricted.

The state government emphasized that the policy seeks to strike a balance between maintaining religious sanctity and ensuring normal civic life, ensuring that these holy cities remain peaceful, dignified and spiritually respectful.