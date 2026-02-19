Reviving Pakyong Airport: MP Outlines Government’s Strategy to Restart Operations

Gangtok, 19 Feb : Sikkim’s lone Lok Sabha MP Dr.Indra Hang Subba discussed important infrastructure challenges and upcoming development projects in Sikkim, focusing on roads, railways, and Pakyong Airport.

He expressed concerns about the engineering and operational issues at Pakyong Airport. He noted that even though the airport exists, regular flight operations have not been consistent. Efforts are underway to resolve technical and safety issues, including talks with the Central Government. He mentioned that while large aircraft cannot operate right away, there are plans to introduce smaller ATR category aircraft services. He stated that under the Government of India’s UDAAN 5.3 scheme, the possibility of operating 9-seater aircraft at Pakyong is being considered.

On road connectivity, he pointed out Sikkim’s ongoing reliance on National Highway 10 NH10 , which acts as the state’s main lifeline. He noted that the highway has remained unchanged for decades and is particularly vulnerable after the 2023 flash floods along the Teesta River. He mentioned discussions with the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) are ongoing to strengthen the highway and to find an alternative route that is safer and farther from the Teesta. The project planning, including alignment decisions, tunnels, and bridges, is under review. He highlighted that while such a project may take 10 to 15 years, it would greatly benefit the state.

Regarding railway connectivity, he stated that the rail line to Rangpo is almost finished, which involved significant tunneling. He added that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for extending the railway line from Rangpo to Gangtok has been approved and is now awaiting clearance. Efforts are also ongoing to explore expanding the railway toward Nathula. He mentioned that a final location survey for a railway line in West Sikkim has been approved, aiming to address regional imbalances and underdevelopment in that area.

He highlighted the differences in infrastructure between districts. While highway construction is progressing in Gyalshing district, Soreng district still does not have a national highway. He described this as a regional disparity and emphasized the need for balanced development throughout Sikkim.

Addressing the quality of road construction, he criticized certain techniques used and raised concerns about durability, water seepage, and improper compaction. He suggested that PMGSY roads that have not yet met recarpeting standards should be taken over by the PWD for upgrades. He stressed the importance of local community involvement in monitoring construction quality. He urged panchayats and residents to actively oversee infrastructure projects to ensure that standards are upheld.

MP Subba stated that developing infrastructure in a Himalayan state like Sikkim comes with its own set of challenges. He called for coordinated efforts between the state government, central agencies, and local communities to achieve sustainable, long-term development in the region.