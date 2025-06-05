Tourism and Civil Aviation Department Holds Press Conference on Tourist Movement and Travel Diversions

Gangtok, June 5 (IPR): The Additional Chief Secretary Tourism and Civil Aviation Department Mr CS Rao, along with PCE cum Secretary Tourism and Civil Aviation Department Mr Neeraj Pradhan and Secretary Tourism and Civil Aviation Department Ms Hondala Gyaltsen, addressed a press conference at the Mini Conference Hall of the Tourism and Civil Aviation Department, today.

ACS Mr CS Rao, in his address, briefed on the recent disaster in Mangan district and informed that Chungthang remains completely cut off. He stated that the evacuation of stranded individuals is in progress and proceeding smoothly. He stated that the government, travel agents and local residents are working together in the evacuation process.

He confirmed that the overall tourist flow in the state has not been affected and that the department maintains its target of 25 lakh tourist footfall for the year.

ACS further stated that tourists are willingly diverting their plans to other districts and urged travel agents and stakeholders to guide them towards alternative destinations. He informed that Sikkim has 200 tourist locations, including 93 prominent sites spread across various districts.

Mr CS Rao also highlighted the contribution of rural tourism and said homestays are functioning well. He added that Nathula is accessible, passes are being issued, and timings are being strictly followed.

He informed that once the evacuation is complete, the department will conduct a review meeting with police, army, stakeholders, taxi drivers’ association and other concerned authorities. He assured that proper guidelines will be framed and enforced for future preparedness.

PCE cum Secretary Tourism and Civil Aviation Department Mr Neeraj Pradhan reiterated that only Mangan district is cut off and the rest of the state remains open to tourists. He encouraged travel agents to redirect tourists to other districts.

Secretary Tourism and Civil Aviation Department Ms Hondala Gyaltsen informed that tourists are already altering their travel plans and choosing other destinations. She added that trekking routes and other tourist sites across Sikkim continue to receive visitors. (Via DIO GTK)