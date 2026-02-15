CM Prem Singh Tamang Extends Heartfelt Maha Shivaratri Greetings, Calls for Spiritual Reflection and Harmony

Gangtok, 15 Feb : The Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) has extended warm greetings to the people of the state on the sacred occasion of Maha Shivaratri.

In his message, the Chief Minister described the holy night as a time for self-reflection and spiritual renewal. He emphasized that the festival encourages individuals to reconnect with their inner selves and uphold enduring values such as faith, discipline, and moral strength.

Highlighting the spiritual significance of Lord Shiva, the Chief Minister said the deity symbolizes courage, wisdom, and balance, guiding humanity towards truth and harmony. He expressed hope that the divine blessings of Lord Shiva would bring peace, clarity, and resilience to every household.

As devotees across the state observe the festival with prayers and sacred rituals, the Chief Minister wished that the occasion would strengthen devotion, inspire positivity, and spread happiness and hope throughout Sikkim. He concluded his message with the traditional chant, “Om Namah Shivaya,” invoking blessings for all.