SIBLAC Calls for Strict Enforcement of Meat Sale Ban During Sacred Lunar Observance

Gangtok, 15 Feb : The Sikkim Bhutia Lepcha Apex Committee (SIBLAC) has appealed for firm implementation of the temporary prohibition on the sale of meat and the slaughter of birds and livestock during the sacred days of the First Lunar Month. The restriction will be observed from 18 February to 3 March 2026.

In an official statement, SIBLAC emphasized that the spiritual significance of this holy period must be respected by all sections of society. The organization has urged the concerned government departments and enforcement agencies to ensure strict monitoring and prevent any instances of illegal slaughtering or meat trade during the observance.

Shri Tsheten Tashi Bhutia, Convenor of SIBLAC, stated that adherence to the directive is essential to uphold religious sentiments and preserve the cultural traditions associated with the sacred lunar month. The committee has called upon citizens, traders, and authorities to cooperate fully in maintaining the sanctity of the occasion.