Sikkim Grapples With Acute Rainfall Shortfall as All Districts Report Major Deficit

Gangtok, 15 Feb : Sikkim is facing a serious shortfall in rainfall across every district, as revealed by the Meteorological Centre in Gangtok under the India Meteorological Department. Data recorded between January 1 and February 15, 2026, highlights a widespread and alarming drop in precipitation levels throughout the state.

According to the official figures, several districts have experienced exceptionally low rainfall compared to the seasonal average. Mangan reported a sharp deficit of 95 percent, while Soreng recorded a staggering 98 percent shortfall. Pakyong showed comparatively lesser impact but still registered a significant 75 percent deficit.

More concerning is the situation in Gangtok, Namchi, and Gyalshing, where authorities reported a complete absence of rainfall during the review period, marking a 100 percent departure from normal levels.

Under the classification system of the India Meteorological Department, most districts fall within the “Large Deficient” range, defined as a 60 to 99 percent shortfall. Areas that recorded zero rainfall are categorized under “No Rain.”

The extended dry spell in the opening months of the year raises concerns over agricultural productivity, availability of drinking water, and heightened forest fire risks. Officials are expected to keep a close watch on evolving weather patterns and assess necessary precautionary measures in the coming weeks.