Hello Didi, Can You Hear Me? — Darjeeling MP Raju Bista’s Hydrant Call Goes Viral

Darjeeling, Oct 11: An undated video featuring Darjeeling MP Raju Bista has gone viral on social media, showing him humorously attempting to make a “telephonic call” using a no-functioning water hydrant. The incident took place during his symbolic protest against the alleged failure of the Government of India’s ‘Har Ghar Jal’ mission in the hills.

In the video, Bista is seen holding a hydrant pipe to his ear and declaring that he was “calling Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee” to complain about the non-functioning water scheme. The scene, filled with dramatic flair but no actual signal or response, drew laughter both on and offline.

Soon after, social media platforms were flooded with memes and witty comments. One user joked, “When Jio doesn’t work, try Jal,” while another said, “Breaking: Bista invents India’s first Hydrophone.”

Observers and political commentators remain divided on how to interpret the act — whether as satire, performance art, or simply a dose of lighthearted hill humour.

When asked about the viral moment, Bista reportedly said, “At least the hydrant is more responsive than the state government.”

Meanwhile, media is waiting for counterpart response in this matter as it’s trending furiously over internet..

