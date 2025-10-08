Sikkim CM Reviews Preparations for Amit Shah’s Visit

Gangtok, Oct 8 : The Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) held a key coordination meeting at Samman Bhawan in Gangtok today to finalize arrangements for the upcoming visit of Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah.

The meeting covered logistics and the programme outline for the visit. The main goal was to ensure all government departments work together smoothly to guarantee a successful visit and maintain Sikkim’s traditional hospitality. CM Tamang issued clear instructions to all departments, stressing the need to complete tasks on time for a flawless event. The final venue for the functions will be decided shortly.

Home Minister Shah’s itinerary includes the Rashtriya Sahkari Sammelan–2025 (National Cooperative Conference). He will also virtually inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for various development projects. The Chief Minister stated that these projects are crucial for “accelerating Sikkim’s development, strengthening its cooperative movement, and enhancing growth and prosperity.”

The meeting also included a preliminary review of the tentative schedule for the visit of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in November. Discussions focused on the key events and logistical needs for the Prime Minister’s tour, with the CM emphasizing the need for meticulous planning and perfect execution.

These high-profile visits highlight the state government’s dedication to boosting development through close cooperation with the Central government.