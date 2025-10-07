Sikkim Government Hikes DA for Employees and Pensioners from January 2025

Gangtok, Oct 7: The Government of Sikkim has announced an increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for its employees and pensioners, providing a much-needed financial boost ahead of the new year.

According to a circular issued by the Finance Department, the DA for state government employees drawing pay in the pre-revised basic pay structure has been enhanced from 246% to 252%, effective January 1, 2025. Similarly, employees drawing pay in the revised basic pay structure will see their DA rise from 53% to 55% from the same date.

The circular further states that the revised DA rates will also apply to employees on contract and work-charged establishments under regular state pay scales.

Additionally, the DA for All India Service Officers serving in Sikkim has also been increased. Officers drawing pay under the 6th Central Pay Commission (CPC) recommendations will now receive DA at 252%, while those under the 7th CPC structure will get an increase from 53% to 55%, effective January 1, 2025.

The notification specifies that any payment involving a fraction of 50 paise or more shall be rounded off to the next higher rupee, while amounts below 50 paise may be ignored.

The move aligns with the state’s commitment to implement pay revisions and allowances as per recommendations of the Pay Committee, ensuring parity with national standards and providing relief to government employees and pensioners amid rising living costs.