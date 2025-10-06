Darjeeling Landslides: 23 Dead, Mirik Worst Hit as Heavy Rains Devastate North Bengal

Darjeeling, Oct 6: Continuous heavy rainfall since October 4 has triggered massive landslides across Darjeeling and adjoining parts of North Bengal, leaving at least 23 people dead and dozens injured. Mirik has been identified as the worst-hit area, with 11 deaths confirmed. The calamity has caused widespread destruction of homes, roads, and bridges, cutting off several hill areas and severely disrupting communication and power supply.

National Leaders Express Condolences

The tragedy has drawn condolences from national leaders, including the President, Prime Minister, and Union Home Minister.

President Droupadi Murmu expressed grief on social media, stating that the “tragic loss of lives due to heavy rain and landslides in Darjeeling is distressing” and conveyed condolences to the bereaved families.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, “Deeply pained by the loss of lives in Darjeeling. The situation is being closely monitored. All possible assistance will be provided to the affected.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said he had spoken with Darjeeling MP Raju Bista to assess the ground situation. He confirmed that National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams had reached the affected zones, with additional units on standby.

State Government’s Response

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee voiced deep concern over the heavy rainfall and resultant devastation. “We are saddened by the loss of lives due to sudden heavy rains in North Bengal. Immediate relief has been directed for affected families,” she stated. Banerjee held a virtual meeting with officials from five North Bengal districts and is scheduled to visit Siliguri and Darjeeling to personally review relief operations.

Rescue and Relief Operations

Inspector General of Police (North Bengal) Rajesh Kumar Yadav confirmed that 11 bodies were brought to Mirik Hospital, with several others injured in Sukhia Pokhri. “Roads remain blocked, and tourists are advised to stay indoors until clearance. Rescue teams from SDRF and NDRF are actively engaged,” he said. Community kitchens have been established to provide food and shelter.

MP Raju Bista, who visited affected areas, reported that the Dudhey bridge connecting Mirik valley to Siliguri has been closed due to damage. “Homes along the Dudhey, Panighatta, and Pankhabari belts have been destroyed. The situation is being monitored by the Prime Minister’s Office, and full support has been assured,” Bista said. He lauded local volunteers, police, and NDRF personnel for their “heroic rescue efforts.”

According to preliminary figures, landslides have struck 35 locations across the hills, destroying 37 houses and damaging 98 others. Eight roads have been washed away, five remain blocked, and two bridges have collapsed.

Local Administration and GTA Efforts

The Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) has been spearheading local rescue and relief initiatives. GTA Chief Executive Anit Thapa stated that community kitchens have been set up in Saureni and that displaced residents are being housed in rescue shelters. “We hope this disaster is declared a National Calamity to enable greater relief assistance,” he said.

Three relief camps in Mirik are currently housing 80 rescued individuals, while medical teams from Kurseong and Siliguri have been deployed for emergency treatment. Ambulances have transported four critically injured victims to North Bengal Medical College.

GTA officials Arun Sigchi and Amar Lama of the Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) inspected the affected zones to coordinate food, shelter, and rehabilitation efforts. Authorities have urged residents to remain alert as more landslides are anticipated due to ongoing rains.

Ongoing Challenges

With key routes still inaccessible and infrastructure heavily damaged, restoration of communication, transport, and electricity remains a major challenge. Relief workers and volunteers continue to clear debris and deliver supplies to remote areas. Both the Central and State Governments have assured round-the-clock monitoring and full coordination between agencies.

As Darjeeling and its neighboring districts struggle to recover, the unified response from authorities, rescue forces, and community volunteers stands as a beacon of resilience in the face of this natural disaster.