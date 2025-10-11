Cyber Fraud Cases Hit Gangtok; Authorities Warn Public

Gangtok, Oct 11 : Cyber authority Gangtok have registered two separate cases of cyber fraud, highlighting the continuous risk posed by online scams that often target victims through social media platforms and deceptive advertisements.

In the first incident, a Deorali resident was targeted after responding to a fake airport job recruitment advertisement on YouTube. The victim clicked on the provided link and was later contacted via WhatsApp by a scammer. The perpetrator successfully convinced the complainant to pay approximately Rs. 68,500 for “training” across multiple transactions. The scam was exposed when the fraudster demanded further funds, leading the victim to check the company’s official website and realize the deceit.

The second case involved a Gangtok district resident who fell victim to a fake loan advertisement on Facebook. After clicking the link and applying for the supposed loan, the complainant was contacted on WhatsApp and asked to pay approximately Rs. 1,750 for “loan approval.” Like the first case, the continued demand for additional money after the initial payment alerted the victim to the scam.

Both complaints have been officially logged on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP).

Public Advisory: How to Guard Against Online Scams

These incidents serve as a critical warning to the general public to be extremely cautious when dealing with unsolicited job offers, loan applications, and other advertisements found online.

Key Safety Measures to Follow:

Verify Official Sources: Always cross-check any job recruitment, loan offer, or scheme by visiting the official websites of the claimed company or institution. Do not rely solely on links provided in advertisements.

Be Wary of Payment Demands: Legitimate organizations rarely demand money for job training, application processing, or loan approval upfront. Never pay money based only on a social media ad or a WhatsApp call.

Guard Personal Information: Exercise caution before sharing sensitive personal or financial details online.

Report Suspicious Activity: If you encounter a suspicious ad or are targeted by a scam, report it to your local police immediately and file a formal complaint on the NCRP portal (cybercrime.gov.in).

Constant vigilance in the digital space is essential to significantly reduce your risk of becoming a victim of cyber fraud.