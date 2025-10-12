Tourists Assaulted, Vehicle Vandalized by Hooligans Near NJP 

Siliguri, Oct 12 : In a shocking incident on Sunday morning, a group of hooligans allegedly demanding Kali Puja donations attacked a tourist vehicle bearing a Sikkim registration number near New Jalpaiguri (NJP), within the Siliguri jurisdiction. The vehicle, which was ferrying tourists from NJP to Pelling in West Sikkim, was reportedly stopped near the Indian Oil area around 9 a.m.

According to eyewitnesses, the group intercepted the vehicle and demanded money from the driver. When the driver refused to comply, the miscreants began vandalizing the vehicle in broad daylight, damaging it severely. Several tourists seated inside sustained injuries during the attack.

This marks the second such incident involving vehicles from Sikkim this year , raising serious concerns over the safety of tourists and the law and order situation in the NJP-Siliguri region.

Locals and travelers have expressed growing fear over plying through the area, urging authorities to take strict action against the culprits and ensure the protection of visitors traveling between Sikkim and Siliguri.