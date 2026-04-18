A Blow to Democratic Equality: Sikkim Leadership Condemns Opposition Over Stalled Women’s Reservation Bill

Gangtok, April 18 : The stalling of the landmark Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in the Lok Sabha has drawn fierce condemnation from Sikkim’s highest political echelons. Both Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and Lok Sabha MP Indra Hang Subba have voiced profound dismay over the obstruction of the pivotal Constitution Amendment Bill, which seeks to mandate a 33 percent reservation for women in the lower house and state legislative assemblies.

Chief Minister Tamang launched a blistering critique of the Opposition, accusing them of prioritizing “ruthless politics” over the fundamental right of women’s empowerment. His remarks coincided with a massive rally across Sikkim, where thousands of women gathered in a unified display of support for the historic legislative reform. Tamang alleged that the Opposition deliberately derailed the bill for purely cynical reasons—specifically, to deny the ruling government credit for its historic passage. Warning of a severe political backlash, the Chief Minister asserted that obstructing lawmakers would soon “face the wrath of the women of this country.”

Echoing these strong sentiments, Sikkim’s Lok Sabha MP, Indra Hang Subba, described the legislative roadblock as a “deeply disheartening” setback. Subba underscored that the proposed legislation transcends standard political policy; it represents a fundamental leap toward justice, dignity, and the genuine empowerment of Indian women. He sharply criticized Opposition leaders who appeared to celebrate the bill’s delay, labeling their reaction as painful and fundamentally at odds with the spirit of an inclusive democracy.

Denying women adequate representation in top-tier decision-making bodies, Subba noted, can never be framed as a political victory. He warned that such obstructionism directly hinders the aspirations of millions of women striving for balanced participation in nation-building.

While lamenting the parliamentary stalemate as a tragic missed opportunity for transformative change, both Sikkim leaders reaffirmed their unwavering dedication to the cause. They emphasized that the powerful momentum generated by the nation’s mothers, sisters, and daughters cannot be stifled by partisan roadblocks, urging all political stakeholders to reflect on this moment and recommit to building a more equitable India.