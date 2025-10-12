 Outrage Erupts at Sikkim Tattoo Convention Over Depiction of Buddhist Deities

Gangtok, Oct 12 : The ongoing International Tattoo Convention at Saramsa has ignited a major controversy after prominent Buddhist voices and prominent figures raised strong objections to the depiction of Mahayana Buddhist deities in tattoos, particularly when placed below the waist. This has led to calls for government intervention and a fierce debate over artistic freedom versus religious respect in the state.

The controversy was initially fanned by Ongdi Pintso Bhutia, Convener of the All India Buddhist Forum for Sikkim, who expressed deep offense at the practice. Bhutia emphatically argued that tattooing Buddhist deities, especially in lower-body areas, constitutes a profound act of disrespect toward the Buddhist faith. He has since urged the government to intervene immediately to halt the practice and address the concerns of the religious community.

Former Minister Slams ‘Intentional’ Hurting of Sentiments

Adding significant weight to the objection, former Minister Tshering Wangdi Lepcha publicly condemned the tattoo artists involved. In a video message, Lepcha slammed those he accused of “intentionally hurting religious sentiments of innocent Sikkimese people” by inscribing divine figures below the waist.

“Sikkim is a Buddhist state,” Lepcha stated explicitly in his message, emphasizing that “such artworks that malign people’s trust and faith won’t be accepted at any cost.” He stressed that tattoo artists, regardless of their expertise, “must understand the ethics before pursuing their work.”

Over 100 Artists Face Scrutiny

The International Tattoo Convention has drawn over 100 tattoo artists from across India and abroad. The event now finds itself under intense scrutiny, with several local think tanks and religious organizations joining the chorus of objection.

The escalating row highlights a critical clash between contemporary art forms and deeply held religious and cultural sensitivities in Sikkim. Organizers and participating artists have yet to release a detailed statement addressing the serious allegations of religious offense. As the controversy fumes, the focus is now squarely on the state government and whether it will intervene as requested to regulate or shut down the contentious art practices at the convention.