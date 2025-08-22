Sikkim CM Announces Rs 5,00,000 To Support Aspiring Entrepreneurs

Gangtok, August 22 : Sikkim’s Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) today announced a new initiative to support young entrepreneurs at the World Entrepreneurs’ Day 2025 celebration at Chintan Bhawan.

The Mukhyamantri Yuva Udhyamsheelta Vikash Yojana (MYUVY) will provide financial support of up to ₹5 lakh to promising young business owners. The scheme is the latest in a series of initiatives by the current government aimed at empowering the state’s youth and fostering a culture of innovation.

In his address, the Chief Minister urged the youth of Sikkim to pursue self-employment and embrace creativity instead of relying on traditional government jobs. He called on the younger generation to carry forward a legacy of bold innovation and resilience, stating that entrepreneurship is about “generating meaningful opportunities, driving sustainable development, and shaping the future of Sikkim.”

The event also included the distribution of checks to entrepreneurs under several key government programs, including MYUVY, the Chief Minister’s Startup Scheme (CMSEAS), and others, reinforcing the government’s commitment to providing tangible support for local businesses.

Chief Minister Tamang’s administration has previously launched the SEED Cell and Sikkim INSPIRES programs to help nurture the state’s entrepreneurial spirit, and today’s announcement marks another significant step in that direction.